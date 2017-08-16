’10 Commandments’ judge Moore forces runoff in Ala. Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Sen. Luther Strange will face off with Ten Commandments judge Roy Moore in a Republican runoff for the Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Moore on Tuesday forced Strange into a Republican runoff even though Strange was backed by an endorsement from President Donald Trump and millions of dollars from establishment GOP forces.

Moore has a heavy following among the state’s evangelical voters after stands for the Ten Commandments and against gay marriage. Moore told supporters they had sent a message to Washington “elitists” that they could not control the race.

Strange, who was appointed to the seat in February, emphasized his endorsement from Trump in a state where Trump remains deeply popular among GOP voters. The runoff winner will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in a December election.