Hurricane Gert is now packing winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 storm. The center was 420 miles west of Bermuda as of Tuesday afternoon. The storm stays out to sea and poses no threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.

There are three other areas of interest, in the Atlantic Ocean, that have the potential to develop into our next tropical system. The next storm will take the name Harvey. Stay with Storm Team 3 for all the latest information regarding the tropics.