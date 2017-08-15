Traffic Advisory: I-16 ramp closure rescheduled at Exit 127

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has rescheduled a ramp closure on I-16 at Exit 127 due to heavy rainfall.

The eastbound on-ramp to I-16 from State Route (SR) 67 Exit 127 will be closed tomorrow between the hours of 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. — weather permitting.

This closure will allow a contractor to clean up the ramp area where a fuel spill occurred.

Detour routes will be signed as follows:

Motorists traveling south on SR 67 to get on I-16 eastbound will continue south on SR 67 turning left onto US 280 in Pembroke traveling toward I-16.

Motorists traveling north on SR 67 to get on I-16 eastbound will continue north on SR 67 turning right onto Old Highway 46 then turn right onto Ash Branch Church Road traveling toward I-16

Message signs, barrels and cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes.