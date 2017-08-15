TLC’s I Am Tourism book celebrating local successes

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tourism is the largest employer in Savannah. Now the Tourism Leadership Council is publishing the stories of those who got their foot in the tourism industry door and worked their way to the top.

I Am Tourism features the success stories of hundreds of local tourism insiders, including 25 year old Guillermo Montes, who within three years worked his way from the front desk at a Comfort Suites to GM of the Comfort Suites in Savannah’s Historic District. The releases Thursday afternoon, August 17.

You can pick up a copy Thursday afternoon at the TLC office at 1 International Dr. or at the IAmTourism.com website which goes live Thursday afternoon.

