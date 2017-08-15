Sheriff will pursue felonies for toppled NC statue

Related Coverage Deadly rally in Virginia prompts calls to remove Confederate statues in other cities

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff says he has identified some of the people who toppled a nearly century-old Confederate statue, and he plans to charge them with felonies.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews told reporters at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that investigators were preparing arrest warrants and taking them to a magistrate judge.

He declined to specify what charges the people would face. The arrests hadn’t been made at the time of the news conference.

On Monday night protesters climbed a ladder, attached a rope, and tore down the bronze statue of a Confederate soldier from its pedestal.

After it fell, some began kicking the statue, while others took photos standing or sitting on it.

The protest was in response to violence and a death at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.