Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest

Tiger Woods
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The attorney for Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge. Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance.(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A toxicology report shows that Tiger Woods had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, and two sleep drugs in his system when he was arrested on a DUI charge.

Jupiter, Florida, police released the report Tuesday, less than a week after Woods agreed to enter a diversion program to settle his driving while intoxicated charges. The report was first reported by ESPN.

The 41-year-old golf superstar was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car.

In a statement Tuesday, Woods said he was trying on his own to treat pain from back surgery he underwent in April. He said he realizes that was a mistake and has undergone treatment.

Woods is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving Oct. 25 and enter the diversion program.

