Our Hometown: Impact Day at Lucky’s Market to benefit Blessings in a Book Bag

Giving our children the tools they need to succeed in school. That’s the vision behind Blessings in a Book Bag. You can help. Today is “Impact Day” at Lucky’s Market on Abercorn Street.

All you have to do is go shopping between 8 am and 9 pm. It’s that easy. Ten-percent of the store’s total sales will be donated to the nonprofit organization along with some wholesome snacks.

The goal is to make sure children go home on the weekends with backpacks full of kid-friendly, ready-to-eat foods.

You can also bring the family out from 4-7pm for great games, family fun, and free food.

Click here for more information, or visit: Blessings in a Book Bag

