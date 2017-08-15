NAACP, Liberty County Minority Chamber hold peace initiative tonight in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County NAACP and Liberty County Minority Chamber will hold a peace initiative at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, on the Liberty County Courthouse steps in Hinesville.

According to the groups, the initiative is in response to events that took place Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Liberty NAACP President Graylan Quarterman said in a letter that Tuesday’s event is to ensure “the people of Liberty County that we stand as a community of peace and unity by holding a unified prayer vigil on our courthouse steps.”

The letter also said, “We understand that this will not completely stop the issues that we are currently experiencing as a nation, however it does show that we are willing to come together to build piece one day at a time in Liberty County.”

The NAACP will also hosting a community meeting to discuss race, religion and politics on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.