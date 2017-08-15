Local students offer advice to college freshmen

Related Coverage How parents of college students can help ease the transition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – College is a special and exciting time for first-year college students, but it can also be a tough transition.

More often than not, incoming students all share the same fears.

Ansley Rush, a junior at Armstrong State University, said “I was scared — I didn’t know anybody. I didn’t know if I was going to make friends.”

Parents of college students also struggle with letting go of their kids.

Gerald Lee Jr., a freshman at Armstrong State University, said that for his parents, “it was really hard for them to say goodbye, they started crying when they let me go.”

However, Lee says that it’s all a part of growing up.

“Even though my parents are a phone call away, they can’t really help me, like I want them to anymore. I do this by myself,” Lee exclaimed.

Lee just began school on Monday at Armstrong State University. A chemistry major with an interest in theater and art, he’s already on top of his coursework.

“You’ll learn what you have to do and when it has to be done, but if you don’t stay organized you will miss the deadlines, and you have to stay responsible,” Lee said.

Alton Standifer, the director of new student orientation at the University of Georgia, says that finding the right balance between your academic and social life is the most important part of college.

“There are going to be some challenging times,” Standifer said. “There are going to be times when you have to sacrifice going and spending time with your friends to study and commit time to making a good grade in your courses.”

As an experienced upperclassman, Rush gave this advice to incoming freshmen: “make sure that you find the good people you can surround yourself with..and just be happy. It’s fun, you’ll get through it.”

Lee also wants his parents to know that he’s having a good time.

“I’ve met all these new people so far…and I’m glad to make all these new friends,” Lee said.