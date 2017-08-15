Local museums, businesses host eclipse viewing parties

Eclipse viewing events in Georgia and South Carolina:

Fort Pulaski: On Aug. 21, the United States will experience a total solar eclipse for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Savannah area will experience approximately 97% totality, a level of solar eclipse not seen in the area in over 500 years, long before European settlement. Fort Pulaski National Monument may not be in the path of totality, but they’re pretty close, so they will host “Off the Path” Eclipse Party: a day of eclipse-related events.

Throughout the day they will offer arts, crafts and Junior Ranger activities for children, plus special ranger-led programs about the science behind eclipses and the history of past eclipses around the world. At Fort Pulaski the eclipse will begin at 1:15 p.m. and end at 4:15 p.m., with maximum darkness around 2:45 p.m. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be available to the public while supplies last.

Fort Pulaski will be open on the day of the eclipse during normal operating hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with guided fort tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For safety, the typical 3 p.m. tour will be moved to 3:30 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. Please note that during maximum darkness, movement around the fort may be limited for safety reasons. Children’s Activities in the Guard Room will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fort Pulaski National Monument is located on U.S. Highway 80, 15 miles east of Savannah. For more information, go to www.nps.gov/fopu or call 912-786-8182.

Hardeeville: The City of Hardeeville will host a Great American Eclipse event on Aug. 21 from noon-5 p.m. behind Hardeeville City Hall, 205 Main Street. The last time a total eclipse crossed the United States from sea to sea was June 8, 1918 and Hardeeville will have a 98% disruption of the sun. The City will provide a limited number of special sunglasses that will allow you to look directly at the eclipse. There will be music, crafts and more. All ages are welcome to come out and participate in this event. For more information, contact the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department at 843-784-2231.

Sonesta Resort in Hilton Head: Sonesta Resort Hilton Head will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Aug. 21 from noon-4 p.m. Special viewing glasses will be provided. Lowcountry BBQ is $15.95 for adults, $7.95 (6-12 years), $4.95 (3-5 years) and children 3 and under are free. Live music by Souls Harbor. For more information, call 843-341-1850.

National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler: The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is celebrating the 2017 solar eclipse with Operation Eclipse on Aug. 21. All kids will have free admission to the museum with an adult and at the peak of the eclipse visitors can head to the Memorial Gardens to watch. For more information, go to www.mightyeighth.org

The Mighty Eighth will have a limited number of approved viewing glasses available for purchase, so guests are urged to bring their own.