Historic live oak tree to be removed from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City officials say a historic live oak tree will be removed on August 22 after it was fatally damaged.

The City of Savannah claims that on July 18, a local contractor damaged the tree’s root system while working on a water line for a new restaurant.

According to a report from city officials, they are seeking to recover more than $37,000 fines and restitution from Dustcom Limited, Inc. for damaging the 100-year-old city-owned tree.

A hole was dug too close to the tree and the excavation severely damaged the structural root.