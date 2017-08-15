Georgia DOT hosts job fair for Southeast GA applicants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) will host a job fair August 24 at the Department of Labor in Savannah.

The job fair will be held next Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5520 White Bluff Road.

The Department’s District Five has 20 entry level maintenance positions open throughout the 26-county service area in southeast Georgia.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or a GED and a valid Class C driver’s license.

The hourly wage starts at $9.50 with on-the-job training for various maintenance activities and operation of heavy equipment. Health benefits are available for new employees.

Contingent job offers could be presented to the most qualified applicants the same day.

New maintenance employees must obtain a Georgia Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) within six months of employment.

Applicants are encouraged to wear business casual attire and bring several copies of their resumes.

For more information about the upcoming job fair, please call the Georgia DOT Regional Recruiter at (407)532-9630.

Applicants are encouraged to learn more about the Georgia DOT by visiting www.dot.ga.gov.