“Everything’s Better in Metter” phrase comes to life in new mural

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The saying, “Everything’s Better in Metter!” comes to life in a new 50-foot-long mural in Candler County.

Kelly Brockway, along with her 6 and 7 grade Metter Middle School art students, created the mural on the side of the Ace Hardware warehouse.

They have been working on the project since October of 2016.

Each letter in the completed 15-foot-tall mural depicts places related to and indigenous to the area, including the Old Woodpecker Trail sign, The Candler County Courthouse, a cotton stalk, and a tiger paw print.

The old caboose, welcome center, Guido gardens, and even a field of tobacco with Canadian Geese flying overhead are also incorporated in the painting.

If you take a closer look, you can see all of the major highways that run through Metter — that’s 129, 46, 23, 121 and Interstate 16.

We encourage you to check it out at 212 S E Broad St, Metter, GA 30439 — but be sure to pull over first!