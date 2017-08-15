After deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Savannah pastor seeks to unite through prayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. – While watching in horror as chaos turned into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, one Savannah pastor says she looked heaven-ward for how to respond.

“The Lord just said, ‘Pray.’ And I say, okay, that we can do,” Speedwell United Methodist Church Pastor Precious Hawkins said.

She says she felt the need to invited others in her invitation to prayer. Over the weekend she sent emails to clergy men and women from the United Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist and Episcopalian churches to join together in prayer. She sent word out to the public so that anyone seeking peace in the midst of tragedy could have a safe place to find refuge.

On Monday dozens filled the pews of Speedwell UMC in Sandfly. People of different races and backgrounds sat, prayed, sang and held hands as a show of unity.

“In spite of the negativity that says you can’t come together, we want to show that we can,” Hawkins said.

Those who prayed, specifically prayed for leaders such as President Trump, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Chatham County Commission, those serving in the military, and for over all unity in the city, nation and world. Prayers for healing and racial reconciliation were also heard and received from the crowd.

Hawkins told WSAV she hopes the vigil can inspire other congregation to join together and support each other in and beyond times of national tragedy.