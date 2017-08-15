$15,000 reward offered for information on Savannah bank robber

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — David J. LeValley, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Atlanta Field Office, in conjunction with Joseph Lumpkin, Sr., Chief of Police, Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan P.D., requests the public’s assistance to identify and locate the suspect responsible for several violent bank robberies in Savannah.

According to the FBI, on Tuesday, July 25, at approximately 10:44 a.m., the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 10422 Abercorn Street, was robbed by a lone black male armed with a handgun. After reportedly demanding money from two tellers, police say the robber pointed his firearm at the tellers. Bank surveillance photos showed his finger was on the trigger.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, police report the robber departed the bank without further incident.

Another incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. at the same Wells Fargo Bank. Police says the band was robbed by the same lone black male armed with a dark semi-auto handgun.

According to reports, the suspect demanded money and again pointed his weapon while in the bank. Police say the robber jumped on top of the teller counter and brandished a second handgun. The robber then obtained an undisclosed amount of money and departed the bank without further incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, late teens or early 20s, 5’7” to 5’8” in height, slender build, wearing a hat, partial facial cover and blue latex gloves. He was armed with a black semi-auto handgun.

A combined reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. According to the report, Wells Fargo has offered a reward of $10,000; Crime Stoppers Savannah offered $2,500 and FBI offered $2,500.

This case is being investigated by the FBI led Southeast Georgia Violent Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies should contact Crime Stoppers Savannah-Chatham at 912-234-2020, FBI Savannah Office at 912-790-3100, or FBI Atlanta at 404-679-9000. All calls can remain anonymous.