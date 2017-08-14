SAVANNAH, GA – A special seminar was held Monday in Savannah to help everyone achieve the dream of owning their own home.

The event was hosted by Reverend Carl Gilliard, State Representative (D) District 162, at the Southwest Chatham Library.

“The Dream Program” focuses on first time home buyers and provide down payment assistance for folks with low beacon scores and credit challenges.

Gilliard hopes that by owning their own homes, things will turn around for some of Savannah’s families.

“With crime and all the different substances of violence, poverty is at the root of it, and we’ve got to deal with breaking the cycle of poverty,” said Gilliard.

For more information, visit https://www.dca.ga.gov/GeorgiaDream/