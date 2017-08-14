Teen bitten by shark on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Researchers say a teen appears to have suffered a shark bite on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island.

Linton Suttle tells The Island Packet that he was swimming Thursday near Sea Pines Beach Club when he felt a sharp pain in his foot.

His parents used photos of comparable bites and an exchange with shark researchers to confirm it was a shark bite.

The family received an email from George Burgess, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, confirming the bite was from a shark.

The North Carolina teen escaped without major injuries. But he’s had to use crutches and stay out of the ocean.

Suttle is the fourth shark bite victim on Hilton Head Island this summer.

None of the bites were life-threatening, indicating they were from smaller sharks.

