St. Mary’s man arrested for child molestation, sexual battery

ST. MARY’S, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged child molestation that occurred August 8.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received a call from the Department of Family and Children’s Service in regards to the alleged child molestation.

The victim, a six-year-old child, was interviewed regarding activities that had occurred within her living environment.

As a result of the investigation Jacob Daniel Sturgill, 32, of a Sapalo Drive address in St. Marys, Georgia was arrested August 9 for Child Molestation and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Sturgill was booked into the Camden County Jail. He remains incarcerated with no bond.