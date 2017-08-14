Rollover accident in Yemassee sends 6 to hospital

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Yemassee Police report that on Sunday at 1:08 a.m., Hampton County dispatched Town of Yemassee units to a two-car rollover auto accident on Interstate 95 at the 39 north bound mile marker.

Officials say they found one car on its roof and a second car with heavy damage. The first vehicle had five occupants and the second vehicle had one occupant.

According to police, the victims were able to exit the vehicle on their own, but all six victims were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

Yemassee Police were assisted by Hampton County EMS, Colleton County EMS, and Hampton County Fire/Rescue.

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.