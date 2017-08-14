Police: Community tips lead to shoplifting arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officials say two suspects involved in a February 22 theft have been arrested.

SCMPD officials say the suspects were identified after numerous tips from the community.

Shacarrie Heyward, 22, and Janautica Washington, 23 were arrested and charged with shoplifting a Citi Trends.

Metro officers responded to the store on the 1900 block of East Victory Drive around 6:45 p.m.

Heyward and Washington walked into the store and began removing security tags from items, before fleeing from the store with the merchandise.