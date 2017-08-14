Our Hometown: The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosts post-eclipse party, August 21

Do you have plans to celebrate the solar eclipse?

Join Savannah’s ‘The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra’ for a memorable post eclipse party and concert.

Monday, August 21, get ready to get down to the tunes of Motown, Frank Sinatra, and more!

It’s free fun from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Jinx on Congress Street… but you have to be 21 and older to attend!

The concert will also raise awareness for the Two Hundred Club of the Coastal Empire– a non-profit that provides financial assistance to the family of fallen of local first responders.

But that’s not all! The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will also perform ‘brass band pop-up concerts’ throughout Savannah during the day.

Businesses who would like to host a pop up concert can message equinoxjazz@gmail.com

