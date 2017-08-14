Officers quickly arrest armed robbery suspect

Gary Cooper [source: CCSO]

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Metro officers quickly arrested a suspect who robbed CVS on Abercorn Street late Sunday.

Officers were called to CVS, 5401 Abercorn St., about 11:45 p.m. after a man demanded cash from the register.

Witnesses told officers the man put his hand in his shirt so that it resembled a gun. He left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Metro officers quickly identified Gary Cooper, 58, as a suspect and took him into custody.

Cooper has been charged with armed robbery, possession of drug related object for use and simple assault.

