Monday Afternoon Tropical Update

By Published: Updated:

Tropical storm Gert formed late Sunday afternoon around 500 miles southwest of Bermuda. The storm could strengthen some as it turns north and northeast and away from the southeast coast. The storm stays out the sea and poses no threat to the Coastal Empire and Low Country.

There is an area of low pressure producing showers and thunderstorms several hundreds miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Storm Team 3 is keeping an eye on this area for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center says there is low chance of this storm becoming tropical in the next 2 days, but that there is high chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s