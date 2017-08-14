Monday Afternoon Tropical Update

Tropical storm Gert formed late Sunday afternoon around 500 miles southwest of Bermuda. The storm could strengthen some as it turns north and northeast and away from the southeast coast. The storm stays out the sea and poses no threat to the Coastal Empire and Low Country.

There is an area of low pressure producing showers and thunderstorms several hundreds miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Storm Team 3 is keeping an eye on this area for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center says there is low chance of this storm becoming tropical in the next 2 days, but that there is high chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.