Metro police search for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Seth Edwards, 38, of Savannah was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Little Hearst Parkway in Port Wentworth.

He left that area shortly thereafter in a 2005 silver Honda Element with tag DP8XGR.

Police say he can possibly be in Savannah or the Port Wentworth area.

Edwards stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. He has shoulder length dreads and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information on his location can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.