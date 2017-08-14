How parents of college students can help ease the transition

SAVANNAH, GA: School is back in session not only for little kids, but also for some young adults.

Here is a list of tips for parents and first-year college students to help make the transition as smooth as possible:

Find a balance between your academic and social lives.

If your kid refuses to talk about his/her grades, take it as a red flag. A fun social life is an important part of college, but make sure that academics come first.

Time management is key!

Remember that college is different than portrayed in the movies. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and stay focused.

Find great ways to become involved on campus.

Let your kids know that you are there for support and assistance if they need you.

Listen out for the key places on campus to go to in case of a real problem or emergency.