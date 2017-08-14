How parents of college students can help ease the transition

Danni Dikes

SAVANNAH, GA: School is back in session not only for little kids, but also for some young adults.

Here is a list of tips for parents and first-year college students to help make the transition as smooth as possible:

  • Find a balance between your academic and social lives.
  • If your kid refuses to talk about his/her grades, take it as a red flag. A fun social life is an important part of college, but make sure that academics come first.
  • Time management is key!
  • Remember that college is different than portrayed in the movies. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and stay focused.
  • Find great ways to become involved on campus.
  • Let your kids know that you are there for support and assistance if they need you.
  • Listen out for the key places on campus to go to in case of a real problem or emergency.

 

