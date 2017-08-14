Free information session on ‘Dream’ home buying program today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — State Rep. Carl Gilliard, District 162, will host the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as they present an information session on ‘The Dream Program,’ a housing program for residents with dreams of home ownership with low beacon scores and credit challenges.

The event is today, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. at Southwest Public Library, 14097 Abercorn Street.

‘The Dream Program’ is a state resource that citizens can tap into to move themselves into home ownership. The program is structured around down payment opportunities and more.

“We are reaching out to the public for the free information session under my ‘Anti-Poverty’ Agenda for the empowering of communities in Savannah,” Gilliard stated.