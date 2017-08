Related Coverage Police seek suspect for entering vehicle on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officials say a man has been arrested in the August 6 entering auto case on Montgomery Street.

Walker has also been identified as a suspect in three other cases that occurred on Montgomery and Jones streets since July 25.

The 21-year-old was arrested August 9 on charges of illegal use of financial cards, theft by receiving stolen property and entering auto.