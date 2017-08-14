Confederate group wants Atlanta statue repaired after damage

ATLANTA (AP) – A group that hosts a ceremony every year to re-dedicate an Atlanta monument depicting a Confederate soldier vows that it will be repaired after protesters spray-painted it and broke a chunk from it.

John Green, past commandant of the Old Guard of the Gate City Guard, said Monday it appears his group must now raise money to repair the 105-year-old statue damaged during a Sunday protest after the deadly weekend violence in Virginia.

City officials haven’t commented on any plans for repairs or whether city funds would be used for that.

Green said removing the statue from Piedmont Park, a city park, is not an option.

He said the angel standing over the soldier represents peace, and it was created to help bring the nation back together after the Civil War.