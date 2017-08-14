Bluffton Police seek location of domestic violence suspect

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Police seek the public’s assistance in locating a man involved in a domestic violence case.

A warrant for the arrest of Darryl Stevens, 32, was signed this weekend regarding a Domestic Violence 2nd Degree. Police say Stevens attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Stevens has an extensive criminal history that includes domestic violence arrests, assault and battery, trespassing, breaking and entering, and drug possession.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Beaufort County officials urge you to call dispatch and request an officer at (843) 524-2777, the Bluffton Police Department at (843) 706-4550 or the Investigations Division Tip Line at 843-706-4560.