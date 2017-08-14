Beaufort group hosts anti-racism vigil tonight

By Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV)  – Indivisible Beaufort S.C. will hold a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. on  Monday, Aug. 14, at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park pavilion. According to the spokesperson for the group, the vigil is a way for residents to stand together to “show that Beaufort County stands against racism, hate speech and violence directed toward any group that is a part of our nation.”

Adding, “We stand FOR a community that has NO HATE. We are appalled by the violence in Charlottesville, Va., spurred by white supremacy groups and their hatred toward fellow Americans.”

Indivisible Beaufort SC is a non-partisan group of Beaufort County residents who “believe this nation embodies rights and respect for all.”

They say their mission is to “defend our earth, our rights, and our neighbors through actions formed by our core principles of truth, justice and inclusion.”

