Beaufort County deputies seek theft suspects

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) seeks two suspects involved in an August 1 theft from the Sunglass Hut in Tangler Outlet I.

The couple entered the 1260 Fording Island Road store around 4:00 p.m. and left about twenty minutes later with six pairs of sunglasses, worth $1720 in total.

BCSO officials say the same couple may be responsible for a similar theft at the Sunglass Hut in Savannah, Georgia.

If you have any information about this individual, BCSO urges you to contact PFC Lynn at (843) 244-3307 or Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

To remain anonymous, citizens can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-27406372 or text TIPSC with a message to CRIMES (274637).