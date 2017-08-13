Savannah ports sets a new record for July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The Port of Savannah is touting its busiest July ever.

The Georgia Ports Authority says in a news release that Savannah handled more than 336,000 container units of imports and exports last month.

That’s up almost 7 percent from July 2016 and a record container volume for the month.

Executive director Griff Lynch of Georgia’s seaports credits the efficiency of Savannah’s dockworkers and support from Gov. Nathan Deal and other state leaders with drawing new shipping business to Georgia.

Savannah is the nation’s fourth-busiest seaport for containers. The big metal boxes are used to ship retail goods from consumer electronics to frozen chickens.

Savannah moved a record 3.8 million container units in the 2017 fiscal year that ended June 30.