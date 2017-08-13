Long County Officials Investigating drowning of 18 month old boy

Published:

Long County — (WSAV)

An 18 month old Long County child was found submerged in a family pool Sunday morning.

According to Long County Detective, Nicky Anderson, the male toddler was found submerged in the family’s pool around 10 am at a residence on Winton Cowart Road.

According to Ludowici/Long County Volunteer and Rescue Fire Chief, Chris Moss, firefighters arrived on scene within 2 minutes of receiving the call of a possible drowning.
Moss said the parents and grandparents were performing CPR on the child.
Emergency medical personnel transported the child to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he was later pronounced dead.

