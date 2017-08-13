Express jet will no longer serve Delta Air Lines

ATLANTA (AP) – A longtime Delta Connection contract carrier based in Atlanta will soon part ways with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta-based ExpressJet will not fly for Delta after late 2018.

ExpressJet, a subsidiary of St. George, Utah-based SkyWest, recently announced that it and Delta have agreed to terminate their contract early. ExpressJet was formerly known as Atlantic Southeast Airlines or ASA.

ExpressJet said it’s working to “minimize employee reductions” through natural attrition or transfer opportunities within its existing operations.

At other locations around the country, ExpressJet operates for United Airlines as United Express and for American Airlines as American Eagle.