UPDATE: Missing Beaufort County woman found safe

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE — Beaufort County officials say Sarah Buckley has been found safe

————–
Beaufort County- (WSAV)

Authorities in Beaufort County are searching for a missing 28 year old woman. They say Sarah Buckley was reported missing/endangered this morning in Burton by a close friend.
The friend reported she received several communications from Sarah that caused her to become concerned for her well being.
Sarah was last believed to be in the Milledge Village Road area of Burton. She is Caucasian, 5’04” tall, approximately 120 pounds with reddish/brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah Buckley is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s