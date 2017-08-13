UPDATE: Missing Beaufort County woman found safe

UPDATE — Beaufort County officials say Sarah Buckley has been found safe

————–

Beaufort County- (WSAV)

Authorities in Beaufort County are searching for a missing 28 year old woman. They say Sarah Buckley was reported missing/endangered this morning in Burton by a close friend.

The friend reported she received several communications from Sarah that caused her to become concerned for her well being.

Sarah was last believed to be in the Milledge Village Road area of Burton. She is Caucasian, 5’04” tall, approximately 120 pounds with reddish/brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah Buckley is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or Sergeant Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407.