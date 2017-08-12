Youth mentoring program brings out sons and fathers

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Fathers Mentoring Sons is a mentoring program in Savannah that uplifts and motivates the youth in community with the help of fathers. This program started two years ago after the Founder, Thomas Sills, was robbed at gunpoint on River Street by teenage boys.

Being a native of Savannah, at that point he knew he needed to become a change agent.

“It’s important because someone needs to give back and I believe millennial’s are crying out for help. They just don’t have the faith and trust in somebody to say we’re there so this is an approach,” Sills said.

But he can’t do it alone. He reached out to men in the community and in the church to help guide these young men in the right direction.

“We are bonding with every child that we can put our hand on,” says Fathers Mentoring Sons, Father of the Year, David Johnson.

“You can’t judge a book by its cover, you have to give them a chance and you have to give them motivation and power,” Johnson said.

A young man they gave power to is 19-year-old, JaMarcus Pompey, came to the mentoring program at the age of 16.

“I was a part of the wrong crowds, I was bullied, I was accused of stealing when I was young, which I never do.”

Since then, this program has guided him in a different a direction.

“I have a change of heart and I just want to help reach out to the people that just to change their ways of live and being a good person and showing my people respect and support,” Pompey said.

This program meets once every month and welcomes boys between the ages of 8-18.