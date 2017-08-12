Wife of man who killed cop asks court to toss her conviction

ATLANTA (AP) – Lawyers for the wife of a man who shot and killed a Georgia police officer are asking the state Supreme Court to overturn her murder conviction.

Court documents say Tremaine Lebis fatally shot a police officer at a Motel 6 in Stockbridge in December and then was fatally shot by another officer. A jury in February 2014 convicted his wife, Lisa Ann Lebis, of felony murder in the death of Clayton County police Officer Sean Callahan.

Prosecutors got a murder conviction against her using the “party to a crime” statute, which says everyone concerned in the commission of a crime can be charged with that crime.

Lisa Lebis’ lawyers argue she shouldn’t have been convicted of murder “simply because she knew her husband possessed a weapon.”