Police continue to search for weapon, motive behind Hardeeville man’s death

HARDEVILLE, S.C.- On Saturday law enforcement continued to dig for clues behind a man’s death.

Martin Stevens, 77, died on Thursday after being shot near his home in Hardeeville. More than 36 hours later, thanks to the teamwork of Georgia, South Carolina and federal law enforcement, including U.S. Marshals, Devon Dunham, 28, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Steven’s death. Authorities found Dunham at the Days Inn and Suites off Stevenson Avenue in Savannah.

Dunham is currently being held in Chatham County awaiting extradition to Jasper County.

On Saturday officers from Chatham County, Bluffton and Hardeville were seen searching in various parts of Hardeeville looking for a weapon. Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward says the crews and the public need to be on the lookout for a 9 m.m. handgun he says is responsible for the death of Stevens. No clear motive for the murder as of Saturday evening has been provided to WSAV.

“I want to make sure this subject doesn’t get out of jail ever again, and hurt anybody, not just anybody I know, but anybody,” Woodward said.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Jasper County dispatch at 843-726-7519.

Stevens is to be buried Sunday afternoon in Bluffton following a funeral at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hardeeville.