Miss Black Georgia 2017 send-off party

SAVANNAH, GA – Local celebrity, Shaunii Rawls, hosted a send-off party Saturday in Savannah.

Rawls won the hearts of Georgia earlier this year when she took the title of Miss Black Georgia 2017. Now, she’s heading off to Washington D.C. next week to compete for Miss Black USA.

The event was held in Kendra Scott Jewelry, where people got to mix, mingle and give Rawls their best wishes.

Twenty percent of the proceeds from the store will go to the Sickle Cell Consortium to help find a cure for the disease. Rawls says the platform is dear to her heart, as her sister suffered from sickle cell anemia.

“Everyone thinks that that is an African American Disease but it’s not, it effects millions of all ethnicity, so I want to raise that awareness in the world as well as Savannah,” Rawls said.

Rawls hopes that by raising awareness, she will help to find a cure.

To vote for Shaunii for the Miss Black USA’s People Choice Award, you can visit missblackusa.org/finalist16.