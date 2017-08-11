Woman seriously injured in crash on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 16, near mile marker 150, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 10.

A car and a semi-truck were both traveling west on I-16, one behind the other. The car collided with the rear of the semi-truck.

Tiffany Jackson, 32, was driving the second car and sustained serious injuries. At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.