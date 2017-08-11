Woman seriously injured in crash on I-16

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —  Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 16, near mile marker 150, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 10.

A car and a semi-truck were both traveling west on I-16, one behind the other. The car collided with the rear of the semi-truck.

Tiffany Jackson, 32, was driving the second car and sustained serious injuries. At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s