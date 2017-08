ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) — Alma Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ga. Hwy 32 E. on Aug. 10.

Officers say they discovered 16 bags of marijuana and a handgun that was reported stolen in Ware County.

Jarvis Laron Belcher, 20 of Waycross was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property.