‘War of words’ continues between Trump and N Korea leader

(NBC News) — Nothing’s changed overnight in the escalating situation with North Korea.

That war of words between President Trump and Kim Jong Un making a lot of people nervous.

Far from backing down. “Nobody, including North Korea, is going to be threatening us”, said President Donald Trump.

More fire and fury from president trump. “They can be very, very nervous, and I’ll tell you why, they should be because things will happen to them like they never thought possible,” said President Donald Trump

Refusing to say if the U.S. might strike North Korea first.

Still holding out hope they can talk it out, so is the military. “It is getting diplomatic results. And I want to stay right there right now,” said Defense Secretary General James Mattis

With North Korean missiles able to hit Guam in 14 minutes, experts warn the tough talk needs to stop. “Signaling political intent with active military measures is a terrible idea,” said NBC News Military Analyst General Barry McCaffrey (Ret.).

“What we view as bolstering deterrence could be perceived by them as a prelude to a preemptive military action,” said International Security Expert Robert Litwak

South Korea is on alert. Its missile defense, ready.

The U.S. underground command center there would be first to detect any strike.

The threat of four North Korean missiles hitting just 20 miles from Guam’s coast – still looming this morning.

South Korea is closest to the threat. Its capital, just 35 miles from the border. South Korea promises immediate and decisive action.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.