Walking to End Alzheimer’s: What you can do to help find a cure

When country music legend Glen Campbell died earlier this week after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, it brought renewed attention to the disease.

Now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s is now considered a national epidemic.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.5 million Americans are currently living with the disease, with more than 15 million

friends and family providing unpaid care. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the only cause among the top ten that cannot be prevented, cured, or slowed.

Theresa Bayman, Program Director for the local Alzheimer’s Association joins the conversation with information on how you can be a part of the fight to end this devastating disease.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.

Upcoming Events:

2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Savannah

Saturday, Sept. 30

Ellis Square

Registration 4 pm

Ceremony 5 pm

Live music 6 pm

Statesboro

Friday, October 13

Mill Creek Regional Park

Registration: 5:30 pm

Ceremony: 6:30 pm

Register online here or call 1-800-272-3900.