Walking to End Alzheimer’s: What you can do to help find a cure

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

When country music legend Glen Campbell died earlier this week after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, it brought renewed attention to the disease.

Now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, Alzheimer’s is now considered a national epidemic.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.5 million Americans are currently living with the disease, with more than 15 million
friends and family providing unpaid care. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and the only cause among the top ten that cannot be prevented, cured, or slowed.

Theresa Bayman, Program Director for the local Alzheimer’s Association joins the conversation with information on how you can be a part of the fight to end this devastating disease.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.

Upcoming Events:

2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Savannah
Saturday, Sept. 30
Ellis Square
Registration 4 pm
Ceremony 5 pm
Live music 6 pm

Statesboro
Friday, October 13
Mill Creek Regional Park
Registration: 5:30 pm
Ceremony: 6:30 pm

Register online here or call 1-800-272-3900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s