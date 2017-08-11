UPDATE: Police ID soldier killed in crash on Hwy 17 near Berwick

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –  Savannah-Chatham Metro’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 17 that resulted in the death of a Hunter Army Airfield soldier.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 and Berwick Boulevard about 1:30 p.m.

Alex Bentley-Freeman, 30, was traveling northbound on Highway 17 in a Subaru Impreza when he attempted to turn left onto Berwick Boulevard in front of an oncoming dump truck. The dump truck, which was driven by Lewis Brinson, struck Bentley-Freeman’s vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Bentley-Freeman later died as a result of his injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s