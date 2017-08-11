Six Beaufort County Schools awarded arts in education grants

Beaufort (Beaufort County School District) – Six Beaufort County schools have earned nearly $67,000 in grants to enhance arts education in their classrooms, through the South Carolina Arts Commission.

Only one South Carolina school district, Richland District 1 in Columbia, had more 2017 grant winners than Beaufort County.

“Arts education enriches the lives of our students and our community members, too,” said Superintendent Jeff Moss. “The fact that six schools earned grants this year demonstrates our district’s commitment.”

The six grant-winning schools in Beaufort County were:

Beaufort Middle ($12,458, ninth award) will use its grant funds to support a joint musical theater production with Mossy Oaks Elementary students; artists in residence; classroom supplies for arts integration; and a partnership project with feeder elementary schools.

H.E. McCracken Middle ($12,294) will use its grant funds to develop a room called “Howlywood” in the school’s “Genius Village,” a performing arts lab where students will rehearse classic plays, develop original screenplays and create dance choreography.

Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts ($9,466, fifteenth award) will use its award to provide professional development for teachers; classroom supplies for arts integration; and support for lesson planning.

Lady’s Island Elementary ($10,088, seventh award) will use its grant funds to provide professional development for teachers; artists in residence; student field trips to dance/theater performances and art galleries; professional development for teachers; artists in residence; and quarterly family nights for students and parents.

Lady’s Island Middle ($11,209, fourth award) will use its grant funds to support artists in residence; new band instruments; teacher professional development; and student field trips to museums in Charleston and Savannah.

Mossy Oaks Elementary ($11,275, second award) will use its grant funds to support theater productions, including one musical in collaboration with Beaufort Middle School students; artists in residence, classroom supplies for arts integration; and student field trips to arts-related events.

The South Carolina Arts Commission is the state agency charged with creating a thriving arts environment statewide. Created by the General Assembly in 1967, the Commission works to increase public participation in the arts through arts education, community arts development and artist development.