SC utility might not resume nuclear plan with new partner

By Published: Updated:

Charleston (AP) – A utility executive says his company might not resume work on a failed nuclear project even if was able to get a new partner.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported SCANA Corp. leader Kevin Marsh told some state lawmakers Thursday night in Charleston that South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. might not want to resume construction on two nuclear reactors even if a replacement was found.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced July 31st they were abandoning plans for the Fairfield County reactors after spending about $9 billion.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has said he’s trying to find a partner to get at least one reactor completed, even if it meant selling the state-owned Santee Cooper.

Marsh said it would take a lot of work to resume the project.

