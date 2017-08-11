Police arrest fugitive charged with concealing death of Georgia Army veteran

ATLANTA (AP) — A fugitive charged with concealing the death of a U.S. Army veteran has been arrested.

Local media report police caught 31-year-old James Bradshaw Clement Thursday at a suburban Atlanta shopping center.

Clement, who earlier promised to turn himself in, is jailed without bail in Cobb County.

Police charged Clement after finding human remains in the backyard of his former Kennesaw residence, where Chase Massner was last seen in March 2014.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t positively identified the body as Massner’s.

Clement told WGCL-TV earlier that he didn’t know how the body ended up in the yard.

Family members have said Massner was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Iraq War veteran was 26 when he disappeared, married with two daughters.