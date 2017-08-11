Our Hometown: Blessings in a Bookbag hosts annual Back to School Bash, Aug. 19

As students continue to head back to school many local organizations are stepping up to provide them with the tools they need to succeed.

Saturday, August 19, Blessings In A Bookbag, Inc. will host its 6th annual Back To School Bash from noon to 3 pm at the West Broad Street YMCA.

There will be free hair cuts and hair do’s, free food, school supplies, uniforms, giveaways, entertainment, and more!

Last year’s event served more than 500 students.

For more information, visit: blessingsinabookbag.org