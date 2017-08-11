How to sign up to be a mentor for Youth Intercept Program

Meredith Stutz

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Crime in Chatham County continues to be an ongoing problem for the city and its people.

The county’s Young Intercept Programs seeks to curve violence by meeting victims and offenders where they are at in order to prevent retaliation and seek young people up for a better life.

” We’ve seen kids who are first in their family to graduate high school, go to college get a degree, and have jobs  and that’s what we want. We want them to live in this community and be law-abiding citizens and thrive,” Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap said.

YIP is aimed at people ages 12 to 25 and requires mentors to make the daily impact stick.

Currently the program is suffering a lack of mentors.

If you would like to become a mentor call Sheryl Sams at (912) 414-8844 or (912) 350-0231.

 

