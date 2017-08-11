Clear the Shelters 2017

WSAV is sponsoring an event in coordination with the NBC Clear The Shelters initiative where local shelters will provide incentivized adoptions in order to encourage successful placement of homeless animals. Catch an airing of the NBC special on this nationwide event on July 30th at 7 P.M. right here on WSAV. Our WSAV Event will take place from August 1st-August 6th, with shelters providing their own incentives that may be time sensitive. Catch your Local Newscast to catch special segments from inside the shelters and find your perfect pet.

For more information about Clear the Shelters click HERE.

56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936 | Phone: 843-645-1725 | Email: info@palmettoanimalleague.org

Palmetto Animal League is waiving ALL adoption fees, offering one FREE wellness visit at PAL’s Community Clinic and giving out a free PAL koozie or static cling decal with each adoption.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

1352 Carters Mill Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936 | Phone: 843-726-7799 | Email: jarm1234@earthlink.net

Jasper Animal Rescue offers free adoptions for adult dogs and cats (6 months and older) with a donation of a large bag of Pedigree dog food or Purina Cat Chow. Kitten and puppy adoptions will be $25 off.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 | Phone: 912-354-9515 | Contact Us Form

The Humane Society of Savannah will be offering name your own price adoptions only on Friday, September 1, 2017; this offer excludes puppies

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

7211 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406 | Phone: 912-661-3964

Chatham County Animal Control will have name your own price adoptions for the entire week.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

463 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410 | Phone: 912-572-1251 | Email: pam@oneloveanimalrescue.com or karrie@oneloveanimalrescue.com

One Love Animal Rescue will be offering free dog training, discounts, and freebies at Petsmart and TailsSpin.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 | 843-681-8686 | Email: adoptions@hhhumane.org

Hilton Head Humane Association offers extra Heartworm Preventative with dog adoptions. We will offer Flea Preventative with cat adoptions. They’re also giving away supplies. Additionally, they’ll be be open until 8:00 PM during the weekday for a Moonlight Madness Adoption event, featuring a local musician and refreshments.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

Coastal Pet Rescue

912-228-3538 | Website: coastalpetrescue.org

Coastal Pet Rescue will be offering reduced adult cat adoption fees.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.

Effingham County Shelter

307 Hwy 119 South, Springfield, GA 31329 | 912-754-2109 | Website: http://awos.petfinder.com/shelters/ecas.html

Coastal Pet Rescue will be offering reduced adult cat adoption fees.

*To qualify for incentives you must meet the independent shelter’s criteria for adoption and be an approved adopter based on the Shelter. WSAV has no decision making in this and will leave adoption approvals up to the independent shelter that is visited. All terms and agreements made with the shelter will be binding only with the shelter. This list may be subject to change without notice and for any issues please contact the shelter in question.